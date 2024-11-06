Wade Barrett has commented on a return to the ring.

Barrett, who has not wrestled since 2016, commented on potentially returning to the ring during a recent interview with AceOdds.com. He said,

“Yeah, I think we all know the answer to that. Absolutely it would be Drew McIntyre. He’s someone I go way back with and very close friends with the guy over the years. He did talk a little smack to me a few weeks ago on Raw and I haven’t forgotten about that. I’m not going to make a major deal of it, but he’s lucky he stopped where he did. Let’s just put it that way because if he did take one more step forward, the old bull hammer would have come out, boom, knocked him on his ass, and perhaps that in-ring comeback would have happened by now, but I’m not clamoring for anything like that. Let me be clear. I always say this. People want to talk about it all the time. I hype it up a little bit here and there. If the opportunity arises, obviously it’s something I would consider and think about and think, could I deliver something here but similarly, I’m absolutely thrilled with my role on commentary. It’s not something I’m looking to step away from. I don’t have some itch to scratch like a lot of the older guys have when they talk about comebacks. I’m really, really satisfied with what I’m doing right now. I love contributing in any way I can on the desk. But like I say, if the magic is there and it happens and it’s the perfect storm, maybe those tights will be pulled out of storage, have to make sure the moths haven’t eaten them or I may have to pay for a new pair, we’ll see. There’s always a tiny, tiny chance, but don’t hold your breath.”

And finally, reigning AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone says she’s ready to take AEW to the next level.

While speaking on a recent edition of the “Tim & Eli” podcast, Mone was asked why AEW is the perfect home for an all-women’s pay-per-view event. She said,

“Because we have the best women’s wrestlers. We have a roster full of wrestlers, we have a long list of women that we can have an all-woman pay-per-view, so I think just given the chance and the opportunity, and if Tony sees that, I don’t see why not, we can a women’s revolution here in AEW. It’s happening already. The women have just been killing it out of the park every single week. I am just beyond amazed to be a part of this women’s division, from Willow and Kris Statlander, that Street Fight Alone, I was just like wow, and Willow and Mariah May, it’s been so amazing, and yeah, I think an all-woman pay-per-view here would be incredible. It would definitely make a lot of Mone.”