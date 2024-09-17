The talk of a potential WWE in-ring return for Wade Barrett continues.

Following his recent interactions with Drew McIntyre at WWE premium live events, pre-shows and on Monday Night Raw, the Raw color-commentator alongside Joe Tessitore has been the subject of rumors regarding a potential in-ring comeback.

Now the man who used to frequently deliver “Bad News,” is teasing some good news for pro wrestling fans.

Barett surfaced on social media on Tuesday and responded to a post sharing this week’s episode of WWE Playlist, which looked at his greatest career moments.

“*Career highlights, thus far,” Barrett wrote with an asterick, correcting the “typo” that made it sound like he’s retired. This, of course, has fans buzzing again on social media about the possibility of an in-ring return for the Raw color-commentator.