During his appearance on After The Bell, Wade Barrett spoke on his level of interest on returning to the ring. Here’s what he had to say:

Hey, I’m all about the big paydays Mr. Joseph. It will not take much to remove me from the seat next to you and get back in the ring. I will say, very much enjoying my job with NXT but I have always made sure there’s at least a little bit left in the tank.

