Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) will be back for another round of WWE NXT commentary next week for the NXT Super Tuesday Part 2 episode.

Barrett took to Twitter this evening to comment on next week’s Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor match for the vacant NXT Title, and said he wouldn’t miss it.

“There’s no way I’m missing this one. This is fast becoming a habit.. see you next week for another #NXTSuperTuesday! #WWENXT [fist emoji],” he wrote.

As we’ve noted, Barrett and WWE have been negotiating a full-time contract that would see him become a permanent member of the NXT announce team, but not a wrestler. There was also talk of Barrett doing work for the NXT UK brand.

Barrett debuted on NXT commentary last week and was back again this week. This is the first thing we’ve heard about WWE bringing him back for next week’s show.

Stay tuned for updates on Barrett’s WWE status. You can see his full tweet below:

