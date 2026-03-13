WWE commentator and former in-ring star Wade Barrett says a potential match with Drew McIntyre would be tough to refuse.

But it might also mark the end of his career.

During a recent interview with Metro, Barrett was asked about the possibility of returning to the ring to face the former world champion. While the idea intrigued him, he admitted the physical toll could be significant.

“That would be a difficult one to turn down, I’m not gonna lie. I think physically, it would destroy me for good, because Drew’s a bit of a beast in that ring, he’s a nasty piece of work when he wants to be.”

Barrett went on to suggest that if such a bout ever did take place, it would likely serve as a final chapter for him as an active competitor.

“Back in my day, I could give as good as I got. I don’t know if I could still give as good as I would get from Drew. So, if that one did happen, hard to turn down, but that probably would be the end, the big goodbye.”

At the same time, Barrett joked that he’d rather not give anyone backstage the wrong idea about putting him back into the ring.

“I don’t want to put any ideas in anyone’s head. ‘Oh, Wade’s rolling around pretty well. Oh, I like that landing. You know what? Let’s have Brock Lesnar or Drew or Sheamus beat the hell out of the commentator this week.’ Let’s, let’s not put that out in the universe. Don’t give anyone any bad ideas!”

For now, Barrett appears content remaining behind the commentary desk—but he didn’t completely shut the door on one last fight if the right opportunity came along.