Wade Barrett guarantees one thing, he will not be returning to wrestle GUNTHER.

The former multi-time Intercontinental Champion has no desire on clashing with the new record breaking Intercontinental Champion, who has one of the most impressive winning records under the WWE banner. Barrett was asked about his health during the latest edition of the Even Stronger podcast and mentioned how he has no desire on competing against the Ring General.

No, no surgeries on the horizon. I’m feeling pretty good. Now, of course, this is when people start messaging me, ‘Hey when are you getting back in the ring? How about Gunther?’ Hell no! I’m not getting in the ring with Gunther I can promise you that.

Back in July Barrett did an interview breaking down GUNTHER’s in-ring skill, and stated that he has zero weaknesses to his game. You can read about that here.

