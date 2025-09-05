— Kurt Angle and The Undertaker quickly shut down a long-standing rumor about WrestleMania and the Deadman’s undefeated streak.

Back in 2006, Angle defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against The Undertaker at No Way Out, delivering what became their final PPV encounter and an instant classic. At the time, speculation swirled that Angle might go on to face Undertaker at WrestleMania, with talk that he could even end the streak.

Angle joined The Undertaker and Michelle McCool on the “Six Feet Under” podcast this week, where the two Hall of Famers cleared the air.

The Undertaker was firm in his stance. He said,

“No, I don’t want anybody to break that [streak]. We wanted to wrestle at ‘Mania, but I didn’t want anybody to break the streak.”

Angle echoed the sentiment, explaining how things unfolded with Vince McMahon. He stated,

“We wanted to wrestle each other… I don’t think the streak should have been broken. We presented it to Vince, and Vince said, ‘No, you’re going to wrestle the month before.’ That’s what he said.”

McCool also chimed in, agreeing that she never believed that The Undertaker should have lost at WrestleMania. Ultimately, the streak remained intact until WrestleMania XXX in 2014, when Brock Lesnar handed The Undertaker his first loss on the grandest stage.

— During Nikki Bella’s match against Becky Lynch at WWE Clash in Paris, commentator Wade Barrett remarked that Nikki was “desperate to prove she still has it against this new generation that have changed the game.”

Nikki addressed Barrett’s comments on “The Nikki & Brie Show,” saying:

“I would like to have a conversation with Wade Barrett. He avoided me on Monday, which was shocking, because he always comes up and says hi to me. He tried to avoid making eye contact with me in the hallway, and I understand when you want to be a ‘heel commentator’ and stuff, but then there’s one thing of….Michael Cole does this beautifully.

“This is why Michael Cole is one of the greatest commentators. He knows how to take a life story and put it into what we do, because that is real. We don’t go out there as robots or superheroes. We are actually professional athletes and we go through real things and we have to put that (as) part of it. Honestly, that stuff really doesn’t bother me. I get it. I was watching the pre-show, and I saw what Wade was saying about me in the preshow. I’m sitting there getting ready in the locker room, like ‘Oh. Okay. That’s fine.’”

Barrett later responded on social media, stating,

“I had no idea Nicole felt this way, and I’m happy to have this ‘conversation’ any time she likes. I wish she’d brought it up when we said hello to each other at RAW, rather than via her podcast. I don’t understand the avoiding claim at all, simply not true.”