For one night only, Wade Barrett is back as one-half of the soundtrack for the NXT Universe.

The first WWE NXT premium live event of 2024 kicked off on Sunday night at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN. with the announcement of Wade Barrett returning for one night only to provide color-commentary alongside play-by-play man Vic Joseph for WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

Check out social media coverage of Wade Barrett’s return at the start of the event via the posts embedded below courtesy of the official WWE X account.