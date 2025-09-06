— A report surfaced earlier today stating that Wade Barrett’s run at the commentary desk has come to an end, at least for now. Pwinsider first reported the news.

With Barrett stepping away, Michael Cole and Corey Graves are expected to handle commentary duties for both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown moving forward.

In an update, Barrett took to Twitter today to address the report. He stated,

“I usually ignore BS reports like this, but it’s causing needless hate to be spewed towards people I work with.

WWE have kindly given me a couple of weeks off for personal time (booked nine months ago), and then I’m back to business as usual. A complete non-story. The end.”

— WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has set her sights on making history as the longest-reigning champion of all time.

Speaking on the “No-Contest Wrestling” podcast, Stratton said she’s determined to enjoy her current reign while working toward surpassing Bianca Belair’s record-setting 419-day run. She explained,

“I’m just trying to take every day and be in the moment and not think too much about the future. I’m somebody who overthinks everything and thinks of the worst scenarios possible. So I’m just trying to focus on being in the moment and enjoying my title reign and hopefully holding it for the next year. Or so we’ll see. Maybe I’ll be the longest WWE Women’s Champion ever. So I’d like to make that a goal of mine. Actually, I’m declaring it right now. I want to be the longest WWE Women’s Champion ever.”

Stratton will defend her title on WWE SmackDown next week against Jade Cargill in a rematch from SummerSlam 2025.

— A new documentary from Bubba the Love Sponge is drawing backlash, with Missy Beefcake — wife of Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake — accusing him of exploiting Hulk Hogan’s death for profit.

Posting on Twitter, Missy called out Bubba directly. She said,

“Hey everybody, it’s Missy and Missymania is going wild. Here we go again, Bubba the Love Sponge trying to make a dollar off the Hulkster… again. He’s making a documentary.”

Missy also referenced Hogan’s infamous sex tape involving Bubba’s wife and questioned how much of that scandal would be tied into the film. She continued,

“I heard in the news that a judge put a temporary restraining order on it so he can’t use any of the footage from the Gawker trial. I thought that tape had been deleted and destroyed? Huh. You know what I’d like to see? I’d like to see the extended cut. You know, Hogan leaves, Bubba rushes in and cleans up all that slop. Nasty.”

Hulk Hogan passed away in July 2025 at the age of 71, with WWE and countless promotions paying tribute to the Hall of Famer following his death.