Wade Barrett is going to be on commentary for WWE SmackDown or the foreseeable future.

The former multi-time Intercontinental Champion revealed this news during a recent interview with the Daily Star, where he added that Pat McAfee, who will always remain a friend to WWE, is too busy with outside projects to resume his role. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he and Michael Cole will be calling SmackDown for the foreseeable future:

It’s as permanent as you can ever be in a role in WWE! Historically, things have always been switched around and teams have been moved from here to there, and I’m not saying I’m going to be in the SmackDown hot seat for the next ten years or anything like that. But in terms of the foreseeable, it’s going to be me and (Michael) Cole going forward.

Says Pat McAfee has a lot on his plate right now but will always be a friend to WWE:

Pat McAfee is always going to be a friend of WWE. He’s an incredibly talented guy and we’re all fans of his too, but he has a lot on his plate. I am sure he’ll come in and out from time to time and be involved in various roles but, as far as I’m aware, he’s not going to be sat in the SmackDown hot seat for now at least.

