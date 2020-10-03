NXT commentator and former wrestler Wade Barrett recently spoke to Digital Spy to talk about a potential return to the ring, especially now that his good friend Drew McIntyre holds the WWE championship. Barrett admits that the offer to get back into the squared circle is tempting, he believes that the prime of his career is behind him.

In truth if I was to come back as a full-time in-ring guy, I really would be chasing the sunset of my career. I don’t think there’s that many more years left in me. So the question is, what would I want to achieve? The only thing I didn’t achieve in WWE that I always wanted to achieve was to become the WWE Champion, and that title is now held by an old friend of mine, Drew McIntyre. So taking him on for that title is something that certainly might tempt me back for a match or two.

Full interview can be found here.