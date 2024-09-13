Nigel McGuinness might not be the only retired international wrestling star coming off the bench soon.

Although there are no plans to do so at this time, WWE Raw color-commentator Wade Barrett has made it clear that if he could return to the ring, and the situation surrounding a potential return made sense, he would be all for it.

During a recent AceOdds interview, the former bearer of Bad News elaborated.

“100%,” he said when asked if he gets the itch to return when WWE runs big stadium events in the U.K. “Anytime I get asked this question, if I could have one match for the remainder of my days on this planet and you’re allowed one more match, who would it be? It would absolutely be me against Drew McIntyre at Wembley Stadium.”

He added, “A sold-out Wembley Stadium, I think that is the pinnacle for British wrestling, especially if you’re fans of the era back when Davey Boy and Bret Hart competed in 92 at that SummerSlam.”

Check out the complete interview at AceOdds.com.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)