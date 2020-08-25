Wade Barrett to Work WWE NXT Commentary This Week

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) is set to join the WWE NXT announce team this week.
Barrett has not signed a full-time deal to return to the company, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. The NXT commentary gig for this week is just a one-shot deal for now.
Barrett first signed a WWE developmental deal in 2007 and left the company in May 2016 after deciding to let his contract expire. Barrett has focused on his acting career since leaving WWE and has done little work in the world of pro wrestling, but he did do some commentary work for the NWA earlier this year after debuting in December.
There’s no word yet on if Wednesday’s appearance could lead to more work with WWE, but we will keep you updated.
Stay tuned for updates.
