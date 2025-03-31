WrestleMania is coming to “Sin City” in just a few weeks.

And so is WaleMania.

Hip-hop star Wale will bring his annual WrestleMania weekend dubbed show “WaleMania” to the location for WWE’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” just two nights before WrestleMania 41.

On Monday, it was announced that WaleMania 10 will take place on April 17, and will be presented by Netflix.

“Netflix presents WaleMania X, taking place April 17th at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas,” the announcement read. “The biggest wrestling party of the weekend will have special guest appearances, the Masked Man Live Show, and a performance by Grammy-nominated MC, Wale.”

Wale would go on to re-post the announcement on his X account, along with a caption that reads, “Viva Las Vegas 4/17 #WaleMania10.”

Whether or not the show will stream live on Netflix, or be added to the platform afterwards, or at all, has not been made clear. It was only noted that Netflix will be presenting the show.