WALTER and RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle are set to compete in a big six-man tag team match at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil.

Riddle was scheduled to appear with MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter during tonight’s NXT show so that they could call out Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles. Riddle did appear, but only live via satellite, noting that plans had to change and he couldn’t make it in person. Riddle praised MSK and hyped them up, telling them the next step in their journey is to call Imperium out for a title shot. Lee and Carter then had words with Aichner and Barthel, and challenged them to a title shot, but WALTER interrupted from the big screen.

WALTER ripped MSK, calling them everything wrong with the sport of pro wrestling today. He went on praising Barthel and Aichner, and said MSK deserves a beatdown, not a title shot. Riddle then returned to the big screen to interrupt WALTER, saying he can’t let the leader of Imperium threaten his bros like that. Riddle then issued a challenge for a six-man tag team match at New Year’s Evil, and WALTER accepted. WALTER and Riddle had a few more words to continue the promo, with WALTER calling Riddle a “barefoot nerd” and going on about how Imperium will expose MSK and Riddle for what they are next week – a bunch of showmen.

You can see video of the segment below.

This will be WALTER’s first WWE TV match since losing the NXT UK Title to Ilja Dragunov at NXT Takeover 36 during SummerSlam Weekend in late August. He worked five WWE live event matches on the November tour of the UK, and defeated Cara Noir at the wXw 21st Anniversary show in Germany on December 18.

The NXT New Year’s Evil 2022 episode will air live next Tuesday, January 4 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below are a few related shots from tonight’s NXT 2.0, along with the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Title vs. Title Unification Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes

Imperium (WALTER, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle and MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter)

AJ Styles appears live to confront Grayson Waller

