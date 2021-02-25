NXT UK champion WALTER recently spoke with SportBible to discuss his record breaking title reign, and gives his thoughts on his epic bout with Ilja Dragunov last October, and how the match was universally praised across the board. Highlights from the Ring General’s interview can be found below.

Says championship matches lose value when they happen so often:

These days championship matches lose a little bit of value because they happen so often. I like when championships are defended, I don’t know, three or four times a year. It’s the main title with a big buildup. That’s the big happening. That’s what keeps it special,” WALTER told SportBIBLE. “There hasn’t been 15 or 20 title matches in that in that time span. So then that helped make each and every match I had stand out. When I won the title against Pete (Dunne), then defending against Tyler (Bate) in Cardiff. Then the one with Ilja Dragunov, which has been the most recent one. I think all those matches stood out for themselves. Each for their own. It’s been a different story and a different experience for the fans every time. Especially the one with Ilja, that was something new that nobody has ever seen before.

On his title match with Ilja Dragunov from NXT UK: