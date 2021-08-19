NXT UK champion WALTER recently spoke with Inside the Ropes about all things pro-wrestling, most notably the Survivor Series 2019 pay per view and how he feels about his one pinfall loss in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he doesn’t like large multi-man tag team matches:

“First of all I’ve said it before I’m like a basic wrestling guy, I like a one-on-one or I like a tag match or a six-man tag. But I don’t like three ways and I especially don’t like three ways when it’s a team of five on each side. That’s first of all, those circumstances aren’t very enjoyable for me.”

Says he was happy with the tremendous reaction he received by the main roster crowd:

“In regards of the match, it was what it was but I think people still talk about it so it’s still memorable and the reactions I got from let’s say the main roster audience was like even though I was in front of them for the first time were very positive in my direction and that stayed in the heads of a lot of people.”

Says he doesn’t think the pinfall loss hurt him, nor does he have any ill feelings towards WWE about it:

“So I don’t think it hurt me at all because it didn’t change me or didn’t change who I am. I don’t know, I wasn’t bitter about anything like that. I watched Survivor Series as a kid many, many times and if I never make it back I at least was in Survivor Series once so that’s something to be happy about. But no, at the end of the day it is what it is and there are no ill feelings towards it.”