NXT UK champion WALTER recently spoke with TalkSport to hype up this Sunday’s NXT Takeover 36 pay per view, where the Ring General defends his title against Ilja Dragunov in their first meeting since their five-star classic one year ago. During the interview WALTER gives his thoughts on top WWE talents Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar, stating that he would love to step into the ring with both. Highlights are below.

Says Brock Lesnar is a top money draw and one of the best wrestlers in the world:

Brock Lesnar is like, I think – I don’t know how long he doesn’t wrestle, two years? – for the years before that, I think he was the best wrestler in the world. Nobody was smarter, nobody drew more money, nobody knew how to protect themselves [like he did]. He wasn’t there all the time [and] I love that presentation about him. I think he’s fantastic.

How some of the best WWE matches in recent memory all involved Brock Lesnar:

Some of the best matches in WWE in the recent years have had Brock involved because he’s fantastic. He’s going to look like a million bucks, but everybody who wrestles him is going to look like that as well, when they have a competitive match with him. Obviously, that would be great to do [face Lesnar].

Says he would love to step into the ring with Samoa Joe: