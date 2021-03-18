WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER has made his return to the main NXT brand.

Tonight’s NXT show saw Tommaso Ciampa defeat Marcel Barthel in a singles match. Ciampa attacked Barthel and Fabian Aichner with a steel chair before the match. After the match, the lights went out and WALTER appeared on the stage for his entrance. He came to the ring and Ciampa ended up getting beat down with a triple team attack, which ended with a powerbomb from WALTER in the middle of the ring. Imperium, minus Alexander Wolfe, then did their pose over Ciampa to end the segment.

WWE had previously announced Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Barthel and Aichner for tonight’s show but Thatcher was not there. Wolfe also did not appear tonight, but it was indicated by Ciampa that he had taken Wolfe out earlier in the night. The tag team match was to continue the recent storyline where Imperium has been trying to recruit Thatcher for their takeover of the brand, telling him that he can bring Ciampa along with him if he wants to. Ciampa told Thatcher last week that he is not interested in siding with Imperium, but he was interested in a shot at WALTER.

It’s rumored that Ciampa vs. WALTER may take place at the two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event during WrestleMania 37 Week, but they could end up doing some sort of multi-man match.

WALTER is set to appear during tomorrow’s NXT UK episode to issue a statement, likely explaining his return to the United States. WALTER has not wrestled since retaining his title over Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid on the January 14 NXT UK episode. Before that his last match was the win over Ilja Dragunov on the October 29, 2020 NXT UK episode.

This NXT run for WALTER is likely temporary as he’s previously expressed interest in staying overseas, making it clear that he did not want to move to the United States.

Stay tuned for more on Imperium, Ciampa and Thatcher. Below are several shots from tonight’s episode:

