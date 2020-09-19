During his appearance on The Bump, WALTER revealed that he would have preferred not to be included in the 2019 Survivor Series elimination match. Here’s what he had to say:

I really enjoyed competing with Seth because, obviously, he’s one of the top guys in the world right now. You want to compete with someone like him. Going into Survivor Series was a different case. I’m a believer in classic wrestling competitions like singles matches and tag team matches. I’m really focused on the message that we believe in Imperium.

Joining forces with other members from the NXT roster was necessary, but at the end of the day, I wasn’t invested in it the way I should’ve been. Looking back, it was definitely a good experience, but looking at that match straight, I should not have been in that.