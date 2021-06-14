NXT UK superstar WALTER has reached another milestone in his already impressive career.

The Ring General hit 800+ days as NXT UK champion marking him as the longest reigning title-holder in any of WWE’s brands in the modern era. He won the gold from Pete Dunne back at NXT Takeover New York, and has gone on a string of successful defenses against a slew of top opponents including Tommaso Ciampa, Tyler Bate, Rampage Brown, Joe Coffey, A-Kid, Ilja Dragunov, Dave Mastiff, Travis Banks, and more.

It should be noted that WALTER was unable to defend the NXT UK title for a majority of 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the NXT UK brand to go on hiatus until last September, when WWE partnered up with BT Studios in London and began taping new episodes for NXT UK on the WWE Network (now Peacock).

Under the WWE umbrella WALTER has only been pinned one time since joining the promotion in 2019. (Survivor Series by Drew McIntyre).