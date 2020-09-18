– WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER will also be in action during next Thursday’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. He will face Saxon Huxley in a non-title match. As noted, WALTER faced off with #1 contender Ilja Dragunov after this week’s main event on the NXT UK relaunch episode, which saw Dragunov defeat Noam Dar.

Next Thursday’s NXT UK episode will also feature NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray defending the title against Piper Niven, plus Pete Dunne making a special appearance to pick the match-ups for the Heritage Cup Tournament.

– The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes video of NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi looks at this week’s non-title loss to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, and what she is taking from the match. Blackheart will be back in action next Wednesday night for the Battle Royal to crown a new #1 contender to Shirai for Takeover on October 4.

