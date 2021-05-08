NXT United Kingdom champion WALTER was the latest guest on the After the Bell podcast with host Corey Graves, where the Ring General named Finn Balor, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro as the three dream opponents he hopes to face while at WWE. Hear what the champ had to say on each man below.

When I first got into watching other wrestling, I was watching Ring of Honor. A lot of those guys are the top guys in WWE right now. Daniel Bryan is a match I would want to do. Obviously, Cesaro. Never work with (Cesaro). He’s a great role model for all of us German-speaking talent. He’s always been super supportive. As soon as we stepped foot in WWE, he reached his hand out to all of us. He’s a fantastic wrestler. Regarding NXT, the one match I wanted before COVID was Finn Balor. Those are the three.

WALTER and Balor were setting up a feud in NXT UK prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. Which of the three superstars mentioned would you want to see the big guy take on? Sound off in the comments below and check out WALTER’s full interview here.

