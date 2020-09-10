WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER recently spoke with Oliver Browning of GiveMeSport and discussed how he will handle the pressure of being the top guy of the brand once again as new content begins to air on September 17, which was taped last week in London.

“I’ve just got to keep on going like I usually do,” he said. “The only thing I can do, is do everything to the best of my ability. If I let things get into my head I lose focus.”

WALTER has now held the NXT UK Title for 517 days, but he acknowledged that the brand has had several months off due to COVID-19.

“500 days is a long run with a title, but to be fair, we’ve had half a year break,” he said. “We’ve got to put it into perspective but going forward, these new tapings will give us a chance to step up.”

While WALTER is not worried about going to WWE’s main roster for a spot on RAW or SmackDown, he has watched WWE Champion Drew McIntyre closely, and has a lot of respect for him. He commented on a possible match between the two.

“I’m not focused on if I want to go to RAW or SmackDown, I’m not that sort of guy,” WALTER said. “But I have a lot of respect for Drew. He represents European wrestling as a whole very well in the United States.

“I really like his style of wrestling, he’s a big and tall guy, very intense. I’m hoping for a singles match with him one day.”

The leader of Imperium is set to feud with Ilja Dragunov soon. Dragunov won a Battle Royal back in March to become the new #1 contender to WALTER’s NXT UK Title.

