Sebastian Bach vs. Chris Jericho.

Skid Row vs. Fozzy.

The war of words continues.

The legendary original lead singer for rock and roll band Skid Row has been calling out Fozzy frontman and pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho for his singing skills, or as he sees it, lack thereof.

Since 2020, Bach and Jericho have been trading insults in the media, with Bach taking Jericho to task for using pre-recorded tracks while singing at Fozzy concerts.

This led to Jericho challenging Bach to a “sing-off.”

During a recent interview with Metal Hammer Magazine, the original Skid Row lead singer was asked about Jericho’s “sing-off” challenge.

“The better question would be, will he do a wrestle-off with Sebastian Bach,” he said. “Because I’m as much of a wrestler as he is a singer.”