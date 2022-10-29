AEW superstar and current TNT champion Wardlow recently appeared on the Eat, Sleep, Podcast, Repeat program to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including his thoughts on Cody Rhodes departing AEW at the beginning of the year, and how much he misses having The American Nightmare’s leadership backstage. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he misses Cody’s presence in the locker room:

“I don’t know if I would say let down, because I love Cody, and I will support whatever he wants to do with his life, so I would never hold that against him, and I told him that. I personally do miss his presence in the locker room.”

Says he wishes Cody well in WWE:

“He does have a very positive presence backstage, and he was somebody I could comfortably go to, and speak to, so I do miss having him around. But, I will always wish him the best of luck in whatever he does.”

