AEW superstar Wardlow was a recent guest on the Wrestling Classic, where Mr. Mayhem addressed his former partner MJF, and the ongoing controversy going on between the Salt of the Earth an AEW President Tony Khan. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How his opinion on MJF matters since he was with him for three years:

“Honestly, I shouldn’t even give this subject the time of day, and I really don’t care to, but I do understand — people gotta understand, we were together for three years. He was the first three years of my career, he was a big part of my career. So if anybody is allowed to touch on this subject, it probably is me.”

Says MJF really is a piece of sh*t:

“I’ll just say this, he’s not a good person. He really is a piece of shit. It was not enjoyable working with him. He put me through more stress than anything and his behavior inside of the business and outside of the business is unacceptable. But that’s all I’m gonna say about that.”

