Wardlow is your new AEW TNT Champion.

Mr. Mayhem defeated Powerhouse Hobbs on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Pittsburgh, where he pinned the former champ after a symphony of powerbombs. QT Marshall got involved, but Arn Anderson and Penta El Zero Miedo took Marshall out, allowing Wardlow to win. This is his third reign with the TNT Championship.

Afterward, Christian and Luchasaurus emerged to declare themselves the next challengers to the title.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Three in a ROW for the TNT Champ #PowerhouseHobbs @truewilliehobbs! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dE5VDYknc5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2023

.@Christian4Peeps and @luchasaurus send a message to the new TNT Champion @RealWardlow, without saying a word at all Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/8VqGxCl6lg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2023

