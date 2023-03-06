Wardlow is your new AEW TNT Champion.

Mr. Mayhem defeated Samoa Joe on this evening’s Revolution pay-per-view in San Francisco, where he picked up the win over the King of Television by trapping him in a rear naked choke.

This is Wardlow’s second reign as TNT Champion. He will make his first defense this Wednesday against the Face of the Revolution winner, Powerhouse Hobbs.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to Revolution can be found here.