AEW star Wardlow recently spoke with 98 Rock Baltimore about all things pro-wrestling, including how he considers himself an unofficial pillar of the company, and discusses what the Pinnacle faction would look like if he was the leader. Highlights from the interview are below.

Considers himself an official pillar of AEW:

Absolutely, every day [I wonder why I’m not considered an AEW pillar]. So I think I get looked over simply because the fact that-that very first Dynamite in Washington [D.C.], I was not seen and I was not seen for a number of weeks until November when I debuted and attacked Cody [Rhodes]. But just because I showed up, you know, a few weeks late, I was still signed well before that first Dynamite, before All Out. You know, so I am an original and I believe I’m the foundation that those four pillars stand on.

On what the Pinnacle would look like if he led it:

With Wardlow leading it [The Pinnacle], I think we would be the definition of the name ‘The Pinnacle’, truly. But obviously, with a certain individual in that group, that will never be the case. What does The Pinnacle look like without Wardlow? They look much, much more weak and I don’t think they’d be able to call themselves the top of the top. I think they’d have to change their name from The Pinnacle to something a little more fitting.

