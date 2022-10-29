Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured top superstar Wardlow successfully defending the TNT championship against The Kingdom’s Matt Taven, the latter’s first match for the promotion since debuting two weeks ago.

Taven put up a valiant effort against Mr. Mayhem, but eventually fell victim to his Symphony of Powerbombs. Afterwards Bennett would attack Wardlow but Samoa Joe would run out to make the save. However, that wouldn’t last long as Powerhouse Hobbs and The Embassy would jump Joe and Wardlow and beat them down to end the show.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to tonight’s Rampage can be found here.