How he got on AEW’s radar:

“It was one of those perfect storms. It was three people that mentioned my name to Cody Rhodes all within like three weeks. It started with Britt Baker because she and I came up together in IWC in Pittsburgh. She had mentioned my name to Cody and said, ‘Hey, my friend Wardlow is pretty good. You should give him a look.’ Then they had a guy that QT (Marshall) partnered with and came into the seminar, Lloyd, who was Glacier in WCW. He did a seminar in IWC and ended up watching my match. He called Cody the next day and went, ‘Hey, you might want to take a look at this guy.’ I think there was one more guy from Warrior Wrestling that had contacted Cody about me. So it was this perfect storm where so many people said my name. It was like, well, ok, let’s give this guy a shot.”

Batista being his inspiration to start working out:

“I was a junior in high school in 2005, and in 2005 Dave Bautista was in Evolution in the peak Evolution era. He was starting to branch out on his own and I was just amazed by him. I personally think that he has the best physique in the history of professional wrestling. If you are just talking about looks alone, his physique was just astounding to me. I looked at him and I was like, yeah, that’s what I’m going to do.”

