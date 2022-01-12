Wardlow recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider to promote tonight’s match against CM Punk on AEW Dynamite.

Wardlow revealed advice he’s received from some of the veteran wrestlers in AEW.

“Shawn Spears, Cash and Dax, FTR, those guys have given me an incredible amount of advice and pointers and what to dos and don’t dos,” he said. “So I’m very appreciative of those guys in the Pinnacle. As far as the true vets, I’ve had some good conversations with Arn Anderson, Jerry Lynn, very helpful. Jerry Lynn helps so many people backstage. He’s an absolute angel.

“And I think my biggest go-to is Billy Gunn. He has really taken me under his giant wing and given me a lot of direction. Every week he has something for me to work on, and I’m very, very thankful for Billy Gun. And then when it comes to like real, real stuff, my go-to person is always Cody. I read somewhere that he was unapproachable and that is so far from the truth. He is the most approachable person there is backstage. And I can go to him for anything, any advice, any questions, concerns.”

Wardlow also commented on the influence of AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, and his reputation.

“Yeah, it’s wild, man. I’ve been affiliated for two and a half years, almost three years now. And I have never had anything but a pleasurable experience with Cody. I mean, he’s literally the biggest reason I am talking to you today and that I’m in AEW. I have him to thank, extremely. But yeah, man, I don’t know where all that that talk comes from. I don’t know if it’s jealousy, people just hating on him, but I’ve never seen him treat anybody badly and I’ve never had a bad experience with him.”

