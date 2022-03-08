AEW superstar Wardlow was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily, where the Face of the Revolution winner discussed the signing of Keith Lee, and what he believes it will mean for the promotion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Comments on Keith Lee signing with AEW:

“So what [laughs]. He’s just another body that I got to go through. I know he did great things elsewhere, but he’s here now, so I don’t care what your name is, I don’t care where you came from, you’re in my world now. If he can bring some new fans to the product, awesome. But things are a little different in AEW.”

His thoughts on AEW bringing in new people:

“You know, acquiring someone like Adam Cole is huge for us. Now I will say, being an AEW original, these guys coming in from the other place and taking spots, that’s something that gives me just a little extra motivation when I’m laying in those powerbombs to remind everyone whose house it really is.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)