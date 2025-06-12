As noted, several current and former WWE, TNA and even AEW stars have been tabbed for the new ‘American Gladiators’ reboot hosted by The Miz.

Scheduled to return on Prime Video and based on the legendary American Gladiators show in the past, the reboot has been confirmed, but no official premiere date has been set.

Hollywood Reporter shared an update on plans for the series on Thursday, revealing several of the names selected to be Gladiators, which includes standout names from AEW such as Wardlow and Kamille, WWE such as Rick Boogs, and even TNA Wrestling such as Jessie Godderz.

“The Miz will have five professional wrestlers keeping the show’s contenders in check: Eric Bugenhagen (aka Rick Boogs), Michael Wardlow (aka Wardlow), Jessie Godderz (aka Mr. PEC-Tacular), Jessica Roden (aka The Ultimate Athlete, J-Rod) and Kailey Latimer (aka Kamille).”

The complete list of the Gladiators selected for the American Gladiators reboot on Prime Video hosted by The Miz are as follows:

* Abigail Lay (Springfield, MI)

* Ayinde Warren (Silver Springs, MD)

* Dani Means (Los Angeles, CA)

* Dani Speegle (Houston, TX)

* Drew Aggouras (Boston, MA)

* Emily Nelson (Mesa, AZ)

* Eric Bugenhagen (Milwaukee, WI)

* Fessy Shafaat (Orlando, FL)

* Jason Peele (Southern Pines, NC)

* Jessica Roden (Mount Vernon, OH)

* Jessie Godderz (Weed, CA)

* Joseph Hall (Sacramento, CA)

* Kailey Latimer (Durham, NC)

* Lu Faustin (Brooklyn, NY)

* Michael Wardlow (Middlefield, OH)

* Sydney Hunter (Sacramento, CA)

It was also noted in THR article that each Gladiator will, in fact, have special “Gladiator” names, such as the original series “Gladiators” that included names like Gemini, Lace, Nitro and Zap.