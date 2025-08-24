Wardlow is back.

The big man and former TNT Champion made a surprise return at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view on Sunday.

During the August 24 pay-per-view event before a record-breaking crowd of 18,922 fans inside the O2 Arena, Wardlow hit the ring to attack after Kazuchika Okada successfully retained his AEW Unified Championship against Swerve Strickland.

After the match, Okada went after Swerve’s injured knee, with commentary driving home that point due to Swerve being legitimately injured going into the bout, and expected to take time off afterwards.

The assault escalated when Wardlow made a surprise return, laying waste to everyone in sight. A helpless Swerve could only watch as Wardlow embraced Don Callis, officially aligning himself with The Don Callis Family. The faction came out to celebrate the new addition, though “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita appeared reluctant to accept Wardlow into the fold at first.

