Wardlow vs. JD Drake has been announced for tonight’s post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Wardlow is coming off his big win over MJF in the Double Or Nothing opener this past Sunday. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon to announce the Wardlow vs. Drake match.

“Mr. Mayhem @RealWardlow returns to #AEWDynamite tonight for our LA debut! In his first official match as a member of the @AEW roster Wardlow will fight another powerhouse with a high wrestling IQ in the form of @RealJDDrake LIVE on Dynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT Tonight!,” Khan wrote.

Below is the updated Dynamite line-up for tonight, along with Khan’s announcement on Wardlow vs. Drake:

* Fallout from Double Or Nothing

* Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley

* The Young Bucks, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Hikuleo (replacing the injured Adam Cole) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy and Darby Allin (replacing the injured Jeff Hardy)

* Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker

* MJF will speak

* AEW World Champion CM Punk and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Max Caster, Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn

* Wardlow vs. JD Drake

