AEW star and Pinnacle member Wardlow recently joined the Mark Madden podcast to discuss a number of different topics, most notably how wrestling legends like Billy Gunn, Paul Wight, and Mark Henry have helped him during his stint with the company. Hear Wardlow’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says Billy Gunn, Paul Wight, and Mark Henry have been giving him great advice:

“There’s a few actually, Billy Gunn has given me a lot of great advice. Great mind. Billy Gunn, Paul Wight, [and] now that Mark Henry’s there, he has given me a lot of insight.”

Names Jerry Lynn and Jake “The Snake” Roberts as other talents who have been looking after him:

“[Also], Jake ‘The Snake.’ Man, Jake has really really taken a liking to me and really wants to see me grow. Jerry Lynn, [too]. I mean, — we’re surrounded by such great minds and talent, and we’re very lucky to sit under that tree of legends and knowledge.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)