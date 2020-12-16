AEW has just announced on Twitter that rising star and current Inner Circle member Wardlow will not be appearing on tonight’s edition of Dynamite due to a personal family issue. The big man was scheduled to compete in a 14-man tag team matchup along with the Inner Circle, which the promotion has revealed will now be just a 12-man. Brandon Cutler was pulled from the other team.

MATCH UPDATE Wardlow can’t travel due to a family matter, so tonight it will be a 12 man tag match with Inner Circle’s Jericho, MJF, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, & Sammy Guevara vs. Best Friends, Varsity Blonds & Top Flight!

MATCH UPDATE

Wardlow can’t travel due to a family matter, so tonight it will be a 12 man tag match with Inner Circle’s Jericho, MJF, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, & Sammy Guevara vs. Best Friends, Varsity Blonds & Top Flight!

Watch #AEWDynamite tonight LIVE on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/DfZwmHwuyJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2020

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT

* SCU vs. The Acclaimed

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds

* NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

* Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico

* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, MJF) vs. Best Friends, Varsity Blondes, Top Flight

* World Title Eliminator Match, No DQ and Anything Goes: Joey Janela vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Sting appears live

*Dustin Rhodes interview

*Eddie Kingston addresses his enemies