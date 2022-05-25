Wardlow recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports and was asked about comparisons between WWE’s Evolution stable and AEW’s Pinnacle stable. Wardlow has made it known in the past that he is a huge fan of WWE Legend Batista, and is inspired by The Animal. Regarding the comparisons between the Evolution – Pinnacle story arcs, Wardlow said it’s crazy and special because the storyline ended up that way without realizing.

Wardlow has broken away from the group and it seems like he is on his way to the top of the company. He noted that you can compare his feud with MJF to the storyline between Batista and Triple H.

“The crazy thing that we did without even realizing it,” he said of the Pinnacle – Evolution storyline comparisons. “We kind of mirrored it in a way. It was very different, but also the same. The crazy thing is this wasn’t my idea. I didn’t have any say so in this. It just organically happened.

“My career just seems to be mimicking a little bit of a Batista’s. You can compare The Pinnacle to Evolution and you can compare myself and Max to Triple H and Batista. It has really unfolded very similar to how that did. It’s a real special thing because we didn’t plan it that way.”

Wardlow will wrestle Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, with MJF as the special guest referee. This will be Wardlow’s final stipulation to go through before he gets MJF at Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

