Rising AEW superstar Wardlow recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to hype up tomorrow’s Revolution pay-per-view, where he will compete in the Face of the Revolution ladder match against Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Keith Lee, Christian Cage, and Orange Cassidy. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he is qualified for the ladder match due to being a big Jeff Hardy fan and working ladder matches on the indies:

“I am oddly qualified for this match and experiences. I grew up a very big Jeff Hardy fan, so I grew up on ladders. I was in my backyard climbing and jumping off ladders my whole life and I’ve been in a ladder match before that I was victorious and it’s one of my favorite matches that I had on the indies.”

Says fans will be surprised how fast he moves up the ladder:

“So I know people don’t expect the big man to be qualified for a ladder match, but I’m – People are going to be surprised how fast I move up that ladder.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)