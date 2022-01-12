Wardlow recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS, and the match against CM Punk.

Regarding tonight’s match on Dynamite, Wardlow commented on the pressure of facing Punk. Wardlow said he doesn’t think this will be your typical CM Punk match, but he’s looking to send Punk back into retirement.

“Well, for starters, we’re also off our first week of being on TBS, which we had over a million viewers. So we’re back on TBS this week, week two. Got to get over a million again and I think myself and CM Punk will deliver,” he said. “As you asked, how does this vary from the other hype pressure situations? And if we could say one thing about my career in AEW is that they love throwing me in high pressure situations. You see me wrestle every few months, and it’s a big one every few months. We had the MMA cage match, as you said. We had Blood and Guts, Cody cage match, Jericho. All things leading up to those matches, the days leading up, I’m usually very intense, very focused. The difference this time with Punk is I seem to be much more calm.

“And I believe the reason is I simply don’t believe this is happening. It’s CM Punk. Jericho was always a possibility. A lot of names were always a possibility in my mind. But CM Punk was one of those guys who I never expected to step in the ring with. But after tomorrow, he might be back into retirement. I don’t think it’s going to be your typical CM Punk match. I know he’s put on a lot of bangers with the AEW roster. This ain’t going to be a five star pretty match. This is going to be absolute mayhem and CM Punk is probably thinking about retiring again.”

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.