AEW superstar Wardlow was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where the big guy discussed all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on his recent showdown with CM Punk, a match he ended up losing due to MJF. Highlights from the interview are below.

Feels like he hit the lottery by getting to wrestle CM Punk:

Dude, honestly, I’m still waking up every morning just feeling like I hit the lottery. Like I assume this is like if you hit the lottery, you wake up every day just like, ‘Oh yeah, this is my life now.’ It’s kind of feeling — it brought such a sense of peace and fulfillment over me. It’s weird like those big matches, usually leading up to it I’m very tense, very focused, and very tense. It’s honestly kind of hard to be around me those few days leading up to a big match, I’m so zoned in and this time, I wasn’t at all and I think it was simply because I didn’t believe it.

Admits that he was very nervous prior to the match:

Like, ‘I’m not wrestling CM Punk in three days. So it’s just another normal day.’ Then the day of the show it all hit me I was like, Okay, this is happening. That was possibly the most nervous I’ve ever been before a match. But that was also the most comfortable I’ve ever been in a match, it was a very unique experience. But yeah, the fact that I got to wrestle CM Punk that something I never thought I’d be able to do.

Says while he didn’t win on paper, he feels like he won:

I didn’t win, but I won.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)