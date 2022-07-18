Wardlow made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he reflected on being nervous before beating Scorpio Sky for the AEW TNT Championship. Wardlow also revealed that FTR has helped him a lot:

“Honestly, I normally am extremely nervous and on edge, and I guess have tunnel vision like focus. Before the match, I was actually much more calm than usual. I don’t know why.

Cash [Wheeler] gave me a pretty nice pep talk right before, so that might have helped calm my nerves. Cash and Dax are always helping me out. Those guys are phenomenal. So I think Cash got in my head a little bit. He reminded me to breathe, have fun, enjoy the moment, and really absorb it. He said, ‘Tonight’s going to be one of those nights that you want to remember forever, so make sure you go and absorb it so you can remember it.’ I really tried to do that, and I felt like I did do that. Oddly enough, it was the most comfortable I felt in the ring. The only time I can recall this happening was with CM Punk. It was kind of the same experience. That match and this match were the only two times I really looked around the crowd, looked at people, interacted with people, and absorbed the moment and really had fun in the match.”