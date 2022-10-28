AEW superstar Wardlow recently joined Busted Open Radio to hype this evening’s edition of Rampage on TNT, where Mr. Mayhem will be defending his TNT championship against The Kingdom’s Matt Taven, a match that was made one week after their official company debut. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he rarely thinks about an opponent before he faces them in a match:

“The night before, I do usually spend with a beautiful woman to keep my mind off of things and I wake up in the proper headspace. I’m thinking about everything other than my opponent, essentially. I do some serious training. I’m always doing serious training. When people ask me, ‘How do you prep for this match?’ I prep for the biggest match of my life every week of my life. That’s why I am who I am and why I’ll be where I’m going. I live a little differently.”

Says he is going to eat Matt Taven alive:

“I treat every gym session like I’m preparing for the biggest pay-per-view title match of my life. That’s what is going to get me to that moment. Usually, the night before, I like to have a good dinner, be with a beautiful woman, wake up clear-minded, and I’m about to eat the biggest breakfast. I eat a monster breakfast on the day of a show. Then I’m going to eat Matt Taven alive. It’s just another match. We know how this goes. You know what you’re getting with Wardlow. I’m going to beat the shit out of him, powerbomb him multiple times, and I’m going to win. If Mike (Bennett) and his little girlfriend [Maria Kanellis] want to get involved, I’ll take them too.”

