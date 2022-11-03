AEW superstar and current TNT champion Wardlow recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, including Mr. Mayhem discussing his sex symbol status, how he loves to dress to impress, and what advice he would give to younger talent working as extras. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Believes he is hitting his stride as a sex symbol:

“What more can a man ask for? Realistically, that was one of my goals, to get the female viewership. I am very welcoming to the idea of being a sex symbol, not only in wrestling, but in the entertainment business. I’ve been told I look a certain way. I am a sexual being. I’m human. I embrace it all. Call me Wardaddy all you want.”

Advice for younger talent who are trying to break into the business:

“I’ll say this, especially for the guys trying to break out in the business, even if you can’t afford the nicest clothes, that’s fine, but when you show up to a show, especially if you’re doing extra work, at least tuck your shirt in, try to pick out something relatively…whatever you consider to be dressy. Everyone has different levels of what they consider that to be. Just out of respect for the business, I love when I see young kids coming to do extra work and they have, even if they don’t have a full-blown three-piece suit, at least have some slacks or some khakis and a polo or a shirt tucked in. Just try.”