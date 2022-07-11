AEW superstar and current TNT champion Wardlow recently joined the TWC Show to discuss a number of different topics, including how Mr. Mayhem has a desire to team up with the legendary Jeff Hardy, a man he has stated in the past was a major influence on him. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says it would be cool to face Hardy, but he really just wants to team with him:

“Everybody assumes [Jeff Hardy] is a dream opponent of mine, and yes, that would be cool. I would love to wrestle Jeff Hardy, but more so than wrestle, I want to team with Jeff Hardy.”

How he would love to do a six-man with Team Xtreme:

“If I could do a six-man and just be Team Xtreme for one night, myself, Matt, and Jeff, I think that would be the ultimate dream more so than actually wrestling him.

