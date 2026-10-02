Wardlow had mixed emotions following his long-awaited return to the ring on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The former TNT Champion wrestled for the first time in more than two years on the September 30 PAC tribute edition of AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh, PA.

While Wardlow was understandably happy to finally be back after dealing with multiple injury setbacks, his return came on a difficult night for AEW following PAC’s passing on Sunday at the age of 40.

Wardlow took to X on Thursday to reflect on the emotional night.

“Bittersweet night,” Wardlow wrote. “Extremely saddened by the loss of one the best wrestlers and humans I’ve ever met.”

Wardlow also expressed his appreciation for AEW and the Pittsburgh crowd following his return.

“But also after over two years, so incredibly happy to be home,” he continued. “Thank you AEW and thank you to everyone in the crowd last night in Pittsburgh for the love that was shown.”

Prior to Wednesday night, Wardlow had not competed since the March 13, 2024 edition of Dynamite, where he unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship.