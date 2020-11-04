AEW star Wardlow was the latest guest on Hall of Famer Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on MJF possibly joining the Inner Circle faction. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his first AEW match with Cody:

My first match, for those that don’t know, my very first televised match was against Cody Rhodes in the main event, in the first-ever Steel Cage match [in AEW history]. And like you literally couldn’t have put any more pressure on me, but that’s when I thrive. I love pressure, I love that feeling and I’ve known that I was ready for TV for a long time.I still have a lot to work on, but at the end of the day, I was ready for TV, and I’ve always felt ready and prepared. And I think I’m right where I belong.

How he feels about MJF joining The Inner Circle:

As far as my opinion or how I feel about the Inner Circle, I’ve never been one to need a bunch of friends or need to be in a group or whatever. At the end of the day, I’m Max’s guy. Where Max goes, I go. At the end of the day, Chris Jericho’s Chris Jericho. So to be associated with him, I don’t find any negative. I don’t think that there’s any negative that could exist in that situation.

How he craves a singles-run:

I’m starving. I am starving. You know, I have a lot of goals. As far as AEW goes as a whole, there’s a lot I want to accomplish. Now that I have my foot in the door and [MJF] has gotten me some singles competition, it’s most definitely lit a fire in me. And like I said, there are a lot of personal goals I have when you know, if the day comes that Max and I, you know, ever go our separate ways.

