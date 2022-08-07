Tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts III television special opened up with Wardlow defending the TNT championship against Jay Lethal.

Lethal put up a valiant effort against Wardlow but he eventually fell victim to Mr. Mayhem’s Symphony of Powerbombs. Wardlow has not lost a matchup in nearly four months in AEW. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Jay Lethal showing his strength in the early moments of this championship match, but great resilience shown by the champion Wardlow! #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Nbl7bSBOCs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

TNT Champion Wardlow comes face to face with #OneInABillion Satnam Singh! Watch #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/831uobxbo4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Tope Suicida by Jay Lethal right on target here at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! pic.twitter.com/6DEiXVqz4S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Wardlow tuning up for the Symphony?! It’s #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7HjMUlZemY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

The Powerbomb and the win for TNT Champion Wardlow! But Sonjay disrupts the victory celebrations before they can even begin here at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III on TNT! pic.twitter.com/w6ME5GNElX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 7, 2022

Full results to Battle of the Belts III can be found here.